JERUSALEM, Nov 14 (Reuters) -
* Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank, Israel's top mortgage
lender, reported on Wednesday an 18 percent rise in
third-quarter profit, boosted by higher commissions.
* Net profit was a record 373 million shekels ($97
million)versus 316 million a year earlier.
* Mizrahi, which holds about a 35 percent share of the
mortgage market, was forecast to earn 342 million shekels,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
* Its provision for credit losses slipped to 59 million
shekels from 61 million in the year earlier period.
* Financing income before the provision grew 1.1 percent to
1.1 billion shekels.
* The bank will pay a quarterly dividend of 56 million
shekels, 15 percent of its profit, after a 51 million shekel
payout in the second quarter.
* Its Tier I capital ratio, a key measure of its financial
strength, rose to 9.85 percent from 9.3 percent in 2015.
* "The ratio of capital to risk assets, the liquidity
coverage ratio and leverage ratio constitute a huge leap and
reflect well on the resilience and strength of the bank," said
CEO Eldad Fresher.
* ($1 = 3.8572 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)