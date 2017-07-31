FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot in talks to buy Union Bank
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
Modi steps up assault on opponents, eyes supremacy
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
No let-up in spying amid tit-for-tat Russian sanctions: official
July 31, 2017 / 8:34 AM / a day ago

Israel's Mizrahi-Tefahot in talks to buy Union Bank

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 31 (Reuters) - Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank , Israel's third-largest bank, said on Monday it was in talks to buy smaller rival Union Bank of Israel in exchange for shares in Mizrahi.

Union, the country's sixth-largest bank which is 25 percent floated in Tel Aviv, has a market value of 1.3 billion shekels ($366 million), and is 75 percent privately held. Mizrahi, Israel's largest mortgage lender with a market value of 15 billion shekels, said it would seek to buy shares held by its key stakeholders Yeshayahu Landau and Shlomo Eliyahu Holdings.

It noted that at this stage of talks it was not clear whether a deal would materialise.

$1 = 3.5525 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

