TEL AVIV, March 26 Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank
, Israel's fourth-largest lender, reported a 35 percent
rise in quarterly profit, boosted by a lower charge for credit
losses in the wake of a strong domestic economy.
Mizrahi-Tefahot, the first of Israel's largest banks to
report quarterly earnings, on Monday posted fourth-quarter net
profit of 299 million shekels ($80 million), compared with 222
million a year earlier.
Its charge for credit losses fell to 62 million shekels from
192 million. Financing income before credit losses fell 7
percent to 818 million shekels though the 2010 quarter included
an extraordinary gain from the collection of interest on
problematic loans. Financing income from ongoing activities was
up 7.6 percent in the 2011 quarter.
Mizrahi-Tefahot is Israel's largest mortgage lender with an
average market share of 34 percent.
"Mizrahi-Tefahot's financial results in 2011 testify to the
continued development of the bank in recent years and reinforces
its position as the bank that is growing the most and is most
profitable over time in Israel's banking system," Eli Yones, the
bank's chief executive, said.
Return on equity in the fourth quarter was 16.9 percent. Its
capital adequacy ratio was 13.4 percent, down from nearly 14
percent a year ago.
Israel's top three banks will report quarterly results later
this week.
($1 = 3.73 shekels)
