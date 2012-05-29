* Q1 net profit 251 mln shekels vs 245 mln forecast
* Financing income up 9.3 percent
* Capital adequacy ratio dips to 13.24 percent
TEL AVIV, May 29 Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank,
Israel's fourth-largest lender, beat estimates with a 5.5
percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher financing
income as it recruited new customers and expanded its share of
the mortgage market.
Mizrahi-Tefahot, the first of Israel's top banks to publish
quarterly earnings, reported on Tuesday first-quarter net profit
of 251 million shekels ($64.9 million), compared with 238
million a year earlier.
Its charge for credit losses rose by 24 percent to 67
million shekels, while financing income before credit losses
grew 9.3 percent to 788 million.
The bank, Israel's largest mortgage lender with a market
share of 36.7 percent, was forecast to post net income of 245
million shekels on financing income of 813 million and credit
losses of 107 million, according to a Reuters poll.
"The complex macro environment in which the banking system
operates and the repercussions of the slowdown in the euro
countries on the Israeli economy in general and the business
sector in particular led to a drop in demand for credit for
businesses," Eli Yones, the bank's chief executive, said.
"As a result, the bank acted in the first quarter to deepen
... its activities in the household sector, which is
characterised by wider distribution and relatively low risk, and
increased the share of retail credit to 71 percent of the bank's
total credit."
Income from operating commissions fell 6.4 percent to 363
million shekels due to a 50 percent drop in trading volumes on
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Its ratio of capital to risk slipped to 13.24 percent from a
capital adequacy ratio of 13.48 percent a year earlier. The tier
I ratio rose to 7.94 percent.
Israel's three largest banks will report quarterly earnings
on Thursday.
($1 = 3.87 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)