JERUSALEM, July 23 Mizrahi-Tefahot, Israel's fourth-largest bank, aims to take steps to meet the country's new capital rules by 2014, a year earlier than required as part of a new five year plan.

Israel's largest mortgage lender said under the plan it would also try to reach a return on equity of 14.5 percent in 2017 to coincide with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent.

Return on equity measures a bank's profitability and capital ratios show a bank's financial strength. Banks around the world are having to strengthen their capital to comply with new rules to make them safer and less likely to need government rescues in a crisis.

Mizrahi-Tefahot also wants to raise its market share of credit to the public to 17.5 percent by 2017 from 15.1 percent in 2011.

Chief Executive Officer Eli Yones said the decision to launch a new strategic plan now comes as the bank was close to achieving its targets in its current plan, showing the highest growth and profit in the banking system, while maintaining the lowest risk profile among Israel's largest banks.

"The message ... is we will not rest on our laurels and are now charting the path of the bank's future development and signalling the new goals we want to reach in the next five years," Yones said.

To reach its new goals Mizrahi-Tefahot said it would maintain operational efficiency, raise capital through new and complex instruments and strengthen its risk management.

The bank did not specify exactly what steps it would take and officials were not immediately available for comment.

Under draft guidelines issued by the central bank's Supervisor of Banks earlier this year, Israeli banks will have to hold core capital equivalent to at least 9 percent of their risk-weighted assets by January 2015.

"The board has directed the management of the bank to act, whenever possible, to advance implementation of the Bank of Israel's provisions, and to prepare to reach a core capital of not less than 9 percent already at the beginning of 2014, while maintaining adequate safety margins," Mizrahi-Tefahot said.

Israel's current core capital ratio requirement - a measure of financial strength - is 7.5 percent, with Israeli banks averaging about 8 percent.

Mizrahi-Tefahot's Tier 1 ratio was 7.94 percent in the first quarter. It's return on equity was 13.6 percent. It was 14.6 percent in 2011.

Adi Scop, an analyst at the IBI Investment House, said the bank should have little trouble in meeting a 9 percent Tier 1 capital target as long as the global economy doesn't collapse again.

"They don't have to do much," he said. "They don't have to raise capital. They just have to do what they have been doing the last six, seven years - grow the credit book and revenue line faster than the expense line and don't distribute dividends."

The bank said it would maintain its policy to distribute a yearly dividend of 40 percent of net profit from ongoing operations starting in 2014. It paid a dividend of 120 million shekels in 2011.

Mizrahi-Tefahot said it aims for annual growth of at least 8 percent on revenues and about 4.5 percent a year for expenses.

Its shares were up 2.9 percent at 28.80 shekels in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv after hitting a year low of 28 shekels on Sunday.

($1 = 4.04 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer. Editing by Jane Merriman)