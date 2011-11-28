* Q3 net profit 255 mln shekels vs 205 mln forecast

* Q3 financing income, credit loss charge rise

* Capital adequacy ratio at 13.55 pct

JERUSALEM, Nov 28 Mizrahi-Tefahot , Israel's fourth-largest bank, beat estimates with a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher financing income.

Mizrahi-Tefahot, the first of Israel's top banks to report quarterly earnings, said on Monday third-quarter net profit reached 255 million shekels ($67 million), compared with 208 million in the year earlier period.

Income from financing operations grew 19 percent to 877 million shekels, although the charge for credit losses rose to 142 million from 102 million.

The bank, Israel's largest mortgage lender with an average market share of 34 percent, was forecast to have recorded net profit of 205 million shekels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. It was also projected to post financing income of 757 million and a credit loss charge of 120 million.

"Business results in the third quarter ... reflect continued expansion in the bank's business, as well as our success in achieving objectives of our strategic plan, consistently increasing net profit -- even during an economic downturn," said Eli Yones, the bank's chief executive.

Due to its conservative investment practices, Mizrahi-Tefahot did not need to issue a profit warning like three of its peers, Leumi, Discount and First International, whose bottom lines were hurt by the impact of weak domestic and international stock and bond markets on securities portfolios.

Mizrahi-Tefahot's capital adequacy ratio dipped to 13.55 percent as of Sept. 30 from 13.88 percent a year ago.

Israel's three largest banks will report quarterly earnings on Wednesday. ($1 = 3.79 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)