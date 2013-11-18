JERUSALEM Nov 18 Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank , Israel's No. 4 bank and biggest mortgage lender, reported a bigger than expected rise in quarterly profit due to higher financing income and lower charges for credit losses.

The bank, whose share of the mortgage market is about 36 percent, said an increase in its capital base in the coming quarters and meeting regulatory demands will enable it to implement its dividend policy.

Mizrahi-Tefahot said on Monday it earned 301 million shekels ($85.5 million) in the third quarter, up from 260 million a year earlier and above a Reuters poll average forecast of 285 million.

Financing income rose 14.1 percent to 915 million shekels, while charges against credit losses dipped to 68 million shekels from 116 million.

Mizrahi-Tefahot did not declare a dividend this quarter after paying one after second-quarter results but the bank plans to pay dividends until the end of 2014 of up to 30 percent of annual net income from regular operations.

Its Tier I capital, a measure of a bank's financial strength, rose to 8.84 percent at the end of September from 8.23 percent a year earlier.

Israel's banks must reach a Tier I capital ratio of 9 percent by the start of 2015.

The country's top three banks report quarterly results on Nov. 27.

($1 = 3.5198 Israeli shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)