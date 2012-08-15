* Q2 profit 295 mln shekels vs 265 mln forecast

* Credit loss charges almost halved

* Tier I capital adequacy ratio up to 8.03 pct

JERUSALEM, Aug 15 Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank , Israel's fourth-largest lender, beat estimates with a 17 percent rise in quarterly net profit, boosted by higher financing income and a drop in credit loss expenses.

Israel's biggest mortgage lender, Mizrahi-Tefahot was the first of its larger banks to report second quarter earnings, seeing a net profit of 295 million shekels ($73 million). That compared to the 265 million forecast in a Reuters poll and profit of 252 million in the same period a year earlier.

Its credit loss charge slid to 45 million shekels from 80 million, while net interest income rose to 882 million shekels from 793 million.

Mizrahi-Tefahot's core tier I ratio of capital to risk-weighted assets - a measure of financial strength - rose to 8.03 percent from 7.77 percent at the end of 2011. Its overall capital adequacy ratio slipped to 12.93 percent from 13.61 percent.

Last month, Mizrahi-Tefahot said it was aiming to reach a core capital of at least 9 percent by the start of 2014. The Bank of Israel has issued guidelines requiring banks to reach that level by the beginning of 2015.

"In the next five years the bank intends to maintain rapid growth rates in various areas of activity on the basis of the growth engines that led to the current achievements," said Eli Yones, the bank's chief executive.

"At the same time, the bank will maintain and even improve its low risk profile."

Banks around the world are having to strengthen their capital to comply with new rules to make them safer and less likely to need government rescues in a crisis.

($1 = 4.03 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer)