* Japanese banks trying to build asset management business
* Over half of Japan households' $14 trln assets in cash,
deposits
(Adds details of deal and context)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Sept 30 Mizuho Financial Group Inc
and Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co, Japan's
second-largest lender and life insurer by assets, respectively,
are combining their money management operations to bulk up what
is seen as a very promising business.
With most of its household wealth sitting in low-yielding
bank deposits, Japan holds big potential for asset managers.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been encouraging money to shift
into stocks and other investments to give a boost to the
nation's economy.
Japanese banks are also trying to expand their money
management operations as new global regulations have been making
their traditional lending businesses costlier.
Mizuho and Dai-ichi Life said on Wednesday they will combine
Mizuho affiliates Shinko Asset Management Co and Mizuho Asset
Management Co, the asset management division of Mizuho Trust &
Banking, and DIAM Co, a joint venture between Mizuho and
Dai-ichi Life.
Mizuho will own 51 percent voting rights of the combined
company and Dai-ichi Life will hold the rest. The new company
will have 54 trillion yen ($449.5 billion) in assets under
management. They aim to complete the merger in the first half of
fiscal 2016. No financial details of the deal were given.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Japan's largest
lender, also recently consolidated its asset management
companies, as President Nobuyuki Hirano said the bank plans to
make asset management a core business.
Japanese households have $14.3 trillion in financial assets
and more than half of them in cash and deposits, the Bank of
Japan data shows, with mutual funds and stock investments
accounting for only 16.3 percent.
In comparison, cash and deposits make up only 13.2 percent
of the U.S. households' financial assets, with mutual funds and
stock investments accounting for nearly half, the same BOJ data
shows.
Abe's government has introduced tax-free individual savings
accounts last year, allowing investments of up to 1 million yen
each year without tax, hoping to attract those who have never
bought stocks.
($1 = 120.1300 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)