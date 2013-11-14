TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's scandal-hit Mizuho Financial Group said net profit jumped 133.2 percent in the first half of its financial year compared with a year ago, driven by a rally in stocks that boosted the value of its equity portfolio.

Mizuho, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, said on Thursday that net profit for April-September was 429.7 billion yen ($4.32 billion) period, up from 184.3 billion yen a year earlier.

Mizuho lifted its full-year net profit forecast to 600 billion yen from 500 billion yen, above 588.4 billion yen by Starmine's SmartEstimate.

A scandal over loans to organised crime erupted in September around Mizuho, resulting in industry-wide scrutiny over shady transactions.

During the April-September period, Japanese banks benefited from a stock market rally that began late last year, as investors anticipated Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive stimulus policies, dubbed "Abenomics". Compared with a year earlier, the benchmark Nikkei average finished 63 percent higher in September.

Rising stock prices pushed up the value of the banks' massive equity portfolio, which includes client companies shares and mutual funds.

($1 = 99.4150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)