TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's scandal-hit Mizuho
Financial Group said net profit jumped 133.2 percent in
the first half of its financial year compared with a year ago,
driven by a rally in stocks that boosted the value of its equity
portfolio.
Mizuho, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, said on
Thursday that net profit for April-September was 429.7 billion
yen ($4.32 billion) period, up from 184.3 billion yen a year
earlier.
Mizuho lifted its full-year net profit forecast to 600
billion yen from 500 billion yen, above 588.4 billion yen by
Starmine's SmartEstimate.
A scandal over loans to organised crime erupted in September
around Mizuho, resulting in industry-wide scrutiny over shady
transactions.
During the April-September period, Japanese banks benefited
from a stock market rally that began late last year, as
investors anticipated Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's aggressive
stimulus policies, dubbed "Abenomics". Compared with a year
earlier, the benchmark Nikkei average finished 63
percent higher in September.
Rising stock prices pushed up the value of the banks'
massive equity portfolio, which includes client companies shares
and mutual funds.
($1 = 99.4150 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)