TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's scandal-hit Mizuho Financial Group lifted its full year forecast as its net profit surged in the second quarter ending in September, thanks to a stock market rally that boosted the value of its equity portfolio.

A scandal erupted in September around Mizuho, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, over loans to organised crime, which has since led to scrutiny industry-wide to uncover shady transactions.

Mizuho's net profit for the July-September quarter, according to Reuters' calculations, was 181.8 billion yen ($1.83 billion), up from 356 million yen a year earlier. The bank discloses only six-month figures.

During the April-September period, Japan's banks benefited from a share market rally that began last year as investors anticipated the introduction of an aggressive stimulus strategy by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, which has been dubbed "Abenomics".

By the end of September the benchmark Nikkei average stood 63 percent higher than a year earlier.

The rising stock prices pushed up the value of the banks' massive equity portfolio, which includes client companies shares and mutual funds.

For Mizuho, it marked a sharp reversal from a year earlier, when it booked hefty losses on its stock holdings.

Mizuho lifted its full-year net profit forecast to 600 billion yen, above 588.4 billion yen by Starmine's SmartEstimate.

In a news conference late last month, Mizuho CEO Yasuhiro Sato said he did not see any substantial impact on the bank's business from the mob loan scandal.

But Mizuho faces the challenge of repairing its reputation, while rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group accelerate expansion overseas.

In the latest scandal involving a major Japanese company's ties to the underworld, regulators disclosed in late September that Mizuho had learned in 2010 that loans worth $2 million had been extended to members of organised crime, but had failed to take action.

($1 = 99.4150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)