TOKYO May 15 Mizuho Financial Group said on Tuesday net profit rose for the year ended in March, helped by a market rally in the final quarter and forecast a profit growth for the current financial year.

Japan's second-largest lender by assets said net profit was 484.52 billion yen ($6.1 billion) for the April-March period, up from 413.23 billion yen a year earlier.

Mizuho and the other two of the country's top three banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were expected to show relatively solid earnings given their limited exposure to Europe's troubled sovereign debts.

Japanese banks' massive equity portfolios got a boost in their fiscal fourth quarter ended in March, during which the benchmark Nikkei average rose 19.3 percent.

MUFG and SMFG are also scheduled to release their results later in the day.

For the current financial year, Mizuho forecast net profit of 500 billion yen, above an average estimate of 374.2 billion yen in a poll of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 79.8150 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)