EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
HONG KONG, July 19 Former chief executive of Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd, John Paul Armenio, has joined Hong Kong-based hedge fund start-up Expedition Advisors as a managing partner.
Craig James, Expedition's founder and former head of Asian trading at New York-based hedge fund AM Investment Partners, confirmed the appointment to Reuters.
Expedition, backed by New York-based Protégé Partners LLC, started trading on May 23.
The fund is among 32 news Asia hedge funds estimated by industry tracker AsiaHedge to collect a combined $2 billion in the first half of the year, an increase of 50 percent over the capital raised in the previous six months.
Armenio, known to James for the last 15 years, had joined Mizuho Securities Asia as chairman and chief executive in 2009 from Morgan Stanley where he had worked since 1995.
Kam Bahra, former chief executive of Sparx Asia Investment Advisors, whom Expedition hired as chief operating officer earlier in the year, will report to Armenio.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has