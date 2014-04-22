* Nominates former economy minister Hiroko Ota
* Bank was criticised for lending to organised crime
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, April 22 Scandal-hit Mizuho Financial
Group has nominated former economy minister Hiroko Ota
as chairwoman, as Japan's second-largest bank strives to improve
corporate governance by bringing in more outsiders.
Mizuho shareholders will vote on the nomination in June
after which Ota, 60, could become one of the highest-ranking
women in an industry which only recently started to appoint
female executive officers.
Upon approval, Ota would join a lender reprimanded by the
banking regulator in September for failing to act two years
after learning that a subsidiary had extended loans to
"anti-social forces" - a euphemism for organised crime as well
as parties not necessarily violating the law.
Mizuho said it handled the matter poorly and that it would
revamp management by appointing more outside directors - one of
whom would head the board - and change a corporate culture
widely criticised as fostering departmental factionalism.
Mizuho is no stranger to widespread criticism. Computer
system failure soon after the 2011 Great Tohoku Earthquake and
Tsumami resembled a glitch a decade earlier, drawing complaints
that top management had failed to learn.
"Why do such things happen to Mizuho? They will be repeated
unless we tackle the root cause," Chief Executive Yasuhiro Sato
said at a news conference held on Tuesday to announce the
nomination.
"I tried to improve corporate governance but it was not
enough. We need to bring in stronger outside eyes," he said.
Ota was a cabinet minister in 2006-2008, including during
the first administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and has
served on government panels. She is currently professor at the
National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo and is
an outside director of Panasonic Corp.
Mizuho also nominated former Hitachi Ltd chairman
Takashi Kawamura and lawyer Tatsuo Kainaka as outside directors.
"Given Japan's current state of evolution, these are
reasonably good choices for board members," said Nicholas Benes,
a specialist in Japanese corporate governance and representative
of the Board Director Training Institute of Japan.
"Ota and Kawamura are both very sharp, and highly respected.
And Kawamura led the drive to reform corporate governance and
added outside directors at Hitachi, and understands governance
deeply," Benes said.
Mizuho also recommended the reappointment of three existing
outside directors, for a total of six outsiders on a 13-member
board.
