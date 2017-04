TOKYO, April 22 Mizuho Financial Group said on Tuesday that it has named Hiroko Ota, former economics minister, as chairwoman of the board, as Japan's second-largest lender tries to revamp its corporate governance in the wake of a mob loan scandal.

Ota, currently professor at Tokyo-based National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies, was economics minister in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's first administration in 2006-2008.

Mizuho also said it named Takashi Kawamura, former chairman of Hitachi Ltd , and Tatsuo Kainaka, lawyer, as outside directors.

Their appointment is subject to approval at shareholders meeting slated in late June. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)