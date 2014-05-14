TOKYO May 14 Mizuho Financial Group Inc
beat analyst estimates by posting record annual net
profit, as the value of the bank's equity holdings got a boost
from a market rally spurred by government stimulus policies.
Japan's second-biggest bank by assets on Wednesday said net
profit rose 23 percent to 688.42 billion yen ($6.7 billion) for
the business year ended March 31, compared with a 664 billion
yen mean estimate of 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
For year through March 2015, however, Mizuho expects net
profit to fall back 20 percent to 550 billion yen, versus a
558.2 billion yen analyst estimate.
Shares of Mizuho closed 0.5 percent higher ahead of the
earnings release, compared with a 0.14 percent decline in the
benchmark index.
The other two "megabanks" - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc (MUFG) - are also expected to report on Wednesday
higher profits for last business year but a pullback this year
as the impact of a surging stock market fades.
($1 = 102.2250 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and William Mallard; Editing by
Christopher Cushing)