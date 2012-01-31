* April-Dec net profit 271 bln yen, down 36 pct yr-on-yr

* Oct-Dec net profit 16.3 bln yen, down 80 pct on yr

* Q3 dented by tax asset write-down, weak lending (Adds analyst comment, details)

By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Jan 31 Mizuho Financial Group , Japan's No.2 lender by assets, posted an 80 percent drop in quarterly net profit, squeezed by a tax asset write-down and as declining stock markets wiped almost $1.5 billion off its share portfolio in April-December.

While Mizuho and big local rivals Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG) are still seeing weak demand for loans at home as businesses keep a tight rein on spending, there is growth in overseas loan balances, helped partly by European rivals pulling in their horns.

"The financial health of Japanese banks is relatively solid and they are enjoying benefits from Asian markets, like project finance and trade finance," said Naoko Nemoto, managing director at Standard & Poor's in Tokyo.

But the latest earnings were dented by weak stock markets - Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell more than 13 percent in April-December - forcing banks to book valuation losses on their massive portfolio of corporate clients' stakes that are held to cement business ties.

Mizuho's October-December net profit dropped to 16.3 billion yen ($213.4 million) from 80.3 billion yen a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on nine-month results.

For the full year, Mizuho kept its net profit forecast at 460 billion yen, up 11 percent from the previous year, and above an average estimate of 427 billion yen in a poll of 14 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mizuho and other Japanese companies also have to book one-off charges related to a write-down of their deferred tax assets due to changes in Japan's tax code. Mizuho said the impact of the write-down was about 24 billion yen.

While Mizuho's total loan balances grew 2.6 percent in October-December, its net interest income, or profit from lending activities, continued to fall due to a decline in spread margins, reflecting prolonged weakness in loan demand.

Lending by Japan's big banks fell 1 percent in December from a year earlier, a 26th straight month of decline, Bank of Japan data shows.

With little exposure to Europe's troubled sovereign bonds and less dependent on volatile investment banking, Japanese rivals are well placed to take advantage from a retrenchment by European lenders under pressure to shore up their capital.

Unlike many overseas rivals, which have to rely on volatile and often expensive wholesale funding, Japanese banks are sitting on a massive pool of deposits from corporate and retail clients.

Heavily focused on their domestic market, Japanese banks are under pressure to look for growth overseas.

"Japanese banks have yet to find a solid growth path in the domestic market, which has been suffering from an overcrowded sector and thinning interest spreads," S&P's Nemoto said.

"But I don't think their overseas operations will grow so quickly to make up for the home market in the immediate future."

Third-ranked SMFG on Monday posted virtually flat quarterly net profit growth as domestic lending continued to be weak. Its earnings - October-December net profit was 97.2 billion yen - were also hurt by the tax asset write-downs.

The combined market value of Japan's top three lenders, at around $146 billion, is less than that of U.S. bank Wells Fargo & Co.

Mizuho shares have risen 17 percent since hitting a more than 8-year low in November, while the Nikkei has gained 8 percent. MUFG is up 10 percent and SMFG 20 percent over the same period.

MUFG is due to report its earnings on Wednesday.

($1 = 76.3900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Chris Gallagher)