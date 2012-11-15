LONDON Nov 15 A former investment banker at
Mizuho International pleaded guilty to two counts of insider
dealing on Thursday related to a deal in 2008/09, Britain's
financial regulator said.
Thomas Ammann will be sentenced at a later date after
pleading guilty to two counts of insider dealing and two counts
of encouraging insider dealing at Southwark Crown Court, said
Britain's Financial Services Authority, which brought the
prosecution.
Ammann was an investment banker working at Mizuho
International Plc and the case related to information around
technology company Canon's acquisition of Dutch firm Oce, the
FSA said.