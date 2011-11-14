(Repeats to cover separate alert series)

TOKYO Nov 14 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Monday it plans to cut 3,000 jobs, or about 5 percent of its work force , by March 2016 through the merger of its two banking units.

The merger, in which Mizuho Corporate Bank will absorb its retail counterpart, will help cut about 40 billion yen ($519 million) of the two banks' combined annual expenses, it said. ($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi)