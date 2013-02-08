TOKYO Feb 8 Mizuho Financial Group Inc
, Japan's No.2 lender by assets, said on Friday its CEO,
Yasuhiro Sato, will also head a core banking unit to be created
by a merger of Mizuho's two banks in July.
The move was widely expected as Sato, 60, already serves as
CEO of one of the banks, Mizuho Corporate Bank, but the question
is how it will help boost Sato's hand in steering the banking
group with $1.8 trillion in assets, which has been plagued with
two large-scale system failures and criticised of its bloated
structure.
"Major challenges for Mizuho are making the whole
organisation more efficient. The biggest challenge is to reduce
the number of managers. They have too many cooks," said Graeme
Knowd, a banking analyst at Moody's Japan.
Mizuho Financial is scheduled to merge its international and
corporate banking unit, Mizuho Corporate Bank, and its retail
and SME banking unit, Mizuho Bank, in July.
Mizuho's announcement on Friday was limited to top posts at
the bank and its group companies. It said the rest of a
management shuffle will be released later and it remains to be
seen how lean its management will become.
Sato, who became CEO of Mizuho Financial in 2011 following a
massive system failure earlier in the year, has been working to
make the banking group nimbler and more cost efficient as
Japanese banks suffer weak loan demand at home.
Mizuho was created in 2000 by a merger of three rival banks.
Its structure as a bank holding company with two core banking
units has long been criticised as a compromise among the three
banks to share management positions and seen as symbol of its
inefficient operations.
($1 = 93.2100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)