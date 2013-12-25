TOKYO Dec 25 Japan's banking regulator is set to order Mizuho Financial Group to suspend part of its operations for a month as an additional penalty over its loans to organised crime syndicate members, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Financial Services Agency plans to impose a month-long suspension of Mizuho's core banking unit's loan business with consumer credit companies, where the problem transactions took place, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to discuss the matter.

(Reporting by Taro Fuse and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Robert Birsel)