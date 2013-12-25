BRIEF-Global One Real Estate Investment to issue new units
* Says it will issue 28,600 new units through public offering
TOKYO Dec 25 Japan's banking regulator is set to order Mizuho Financial Group to suspend part of its operations for a month as an additional penalty over its loans to organised crime syndicate members, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The Financial Services Agency plans to impose a month-long suspension of Mizuho's core banking unit's loan business with consumer credit companies, where the problem transactions took place, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to discuss the matter.
LONDON, March 31 The cost of insuring South African government debt against default hit the highest level in 15 weeks on Friday after President Jacob Zuma sacked his Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan as part of a wider cabinet reshuffle.
HONG KONG, March 31 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were stable in light trading on Friday as more investors moved to the sidelines at the end of the first quarter.