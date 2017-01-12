BRIEF-Canada Energy Partners says submitted its primary appeal documents with British Columbia oil & gas appeal tribunal
Jan 12 The London-based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc named Borja Rivas as managing director, head of derivatives risk solutions EMEA.
Prior to joining Mizuho, Rivas worked as the head of capital financing Iberia unit at HSBC global banking and markets team. (Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)
* Says intends to appoint Kevin Loiselle as Chairman of the board