Aug 19 Mizuho Securities USA Inc, the U.S. investment banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc , appointed Eric Shenker head of its U.S. equity trading division.

Shenker joins from CRT Capital Group, New York-based Mizuho Securities USA said.

Shenker has more than 20 years of experience and he has worked at Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Alliance Bernstein LP and Bascom Hill Partner. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)