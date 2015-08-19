BRIEF-Trinidad Drilling says increased capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 mln
* Announced that it has increased its capital expenditure budget for 2017 by $80 million
Aug 19 Mizuho Securities USA Inc, the U.S. investment banking unit of Mizuho Financial Group Inc , appointed Eric Shenker head of its U.S. equity trading division.
Shenker joins from CRT Capital Group, New York-based Mizuho Securities USA said.
Shenker has more than 20 years of experience and he has worked at Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Alliance Bernstein LP and Bascom Hill Partner. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* Sherritt to cut stake in Ambatovy project to 12 pct from 40 pct