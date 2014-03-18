LONDON, March 18 (IFR) - Mizuho International's London branch has put four syndicate and origination officials from its debt capital market team at risk, all of whom had been working at the bank for less than three and a half years, sources told IFR on Tuesday.

Andrew Sweeney, Raffaele de Vitis, Adrian Kreuser and Mark Burdett are on leave from the Japanese bank, according to the sources.

This follows a string of changes at the bank over the last year, including the departure in early 2013 of Melanie Czarra, head of primary debt markets, and prior to that of corporate syndicate official Julian Kerslake.

Kerslake was not replaced, while Czarra's duties were largely taken over by Mark Wheatcroft, who joined the bank from UBS in January 2013 as head of EMEA syndicate, and last summer was named head of European primary debt markets and member of the executive committee.

In December last year, Guy Reid, also formerly of UBS, joined Mizuho International as head of its European syndicate, reporting to Wheatcroft.

Sweeney, a syndicate trader, joined Mizuho in August 2011 having previously worked at RBC and Citigroup. Kreuser, meanwhile, a private placement dealer and structurer, joined in December 2011, following stints at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan Chase.

Mark Burdett, who worked in corporate origination, joined in September 2011 having worked at JP Morgan, ING and Lloyds, and de Vitis, an executive director on the primary debt markets desk, had been at Mizuho since August 2012, following roles at Credit Agricole, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and UBS.

"While we do not comment on individuals, we regularly review our staffing requirements to ensure they are aligned with the needs of our clients," a spokesperson for Mizuho said.

"We have a strong syndication bench and our strategy across DCM remains unchanged."