MANILA Feb 18 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group
Inc is in talks to buy Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp's stake of around 60 percent in unlisted
Bank of Commerce, a source with knowledge of the negotiations
said on Wednesday.
Mizuho, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, is part of
a shortlist of possible investors in the Philippine bank that
also includes private equity investment firm TPG, said the
source who asked for anonymity as he does not have the authority
to speak on the matter.
The Wall Street Journal reported the stake up for sale in
Bank of Commerce had a value of more than $500 million.
In 2013, San Miguel nearly sold a 58 percent stake in Bank
of Commerce for nearly $300 million to Malaysia's second-largest
lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd before CIMB walked away from the
deal.
