* San Miguel selling about 60 percent stake
* Bank of Commerce is Philippines' 15th largest in asset
terms
(Adds San Miguel comments, comments from Bank of Commerce
official)
By Rosemarie Francisco and Neil Jerome Morales
MANILA, Feb 18 Philippine conglomerate San
Miguel Corp is evaluating an offer from Japan's Mizuho
Financial Group Inc to buy its majority stake in
unlisted Bank of Commerce, a top San Miguel executive said on
Wednesday.
Mizuho, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, is only one
in a shortlist of potential investors in the Philippine lender,
which also includes U.S. private equity firm TPG,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
Bank of Commerce is a medium-sized lender, ranking as the
Southeast Asian nation's 15th largest by assets. San Miguel is
looking for a buyer for its stake of around 60 percent in the
bank as part of the plan to exit businesses in which it lacks
scale.
San Miguel President Ramon Ang did not reply to mobile text
messages sent by Reuters on the shortlisting. But local TV
channel ANC said it had received a text message from Ang
confirming that Mizuho made an offer which the conglomerate was
evaluating. ANC did not mention TPG.
A San Miguel spokeswoman confirmed Ang's comments.
It was not immediately clear how much the stake will fetch,
who else is in the race for the stake or what the next steps in
the process are. Citibank is advising San Miguel on the sale.
The Philippines unit of Mizuho did not respond to emailed
questions. TPG did not respond to emails and phone calls. The
source asked for anonymity as he is not authorised to speak on
the matter.
"Many are courting the bank now because of its healthy
financial situation," Jose Pardo, chairman of the Bank of
Commerce, told Reuters. He declined to comment on the
shortlisted firms.
In September, Ang told reporters the group's stake in the
lender was worth $500 million.
But in 2013, San Miguel's 58 percent stake in Bank of
Commerce was valued at nearly $300 million before Malaysia's
second-largest lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd walked
away from a deal to buy it after months of talks.
Bank of Commerce has a capital base of nearly 20 billion
pesos ($452 million) and assets of almost 130 billion pesos,
according to central bank data.
($1 = 44.2250 Philippine pesos)
