MANILA Feb 18 Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp is evaluating an offer from Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc to buy its stake in unlisted Bank of Commerce, local ANC television reported, quoting a top San Miguel official.

A spokeswoman of the conglomerate confirmed the comments made by San Miguel President Ramon Ang via text message to ANC. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)