TOKYO Feb 26 Mizuho Financial Group, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, said it was aiming for 550 billion yen ($5.9 billion) in net profit for the year ending in March 2016, up 10 percent from the 500 billion yen it has forecast for the current financial year. ($1 = 93.8000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)