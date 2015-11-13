TOKYO Nov 13 Mizuho Financial Group Inc
said on Friday net profit rose 8.1 percent for the six
months ended in September, helped by gains from selling
corporate clients' stocks held for business relations purposes.
Japan's second-largest bank by assets said net profit came
in at 384.2 billion yen ($3.13 billion) for the April-September
period, up from 355.3 billion yen a year earlier and above its
own forecast of 300 billion yen.
Mizuho and rival Japanese banks hold billions of dollars
worth of corporate clients' stocks to cement business ties. The
practice has widely been criticised for hindering rigorous
corporate governance, as banks play the role of friendly
shareholders to management.
The banks are also under regulatory pressure to reduce such
equity holdings since they could hurt lenders' financial health
in times of market turmoil.
For the full year through March 2016, the bank kept its net
profit forecast at 630 billion yen, up 2.9 percent from the
previous year and below an average estimate of 644.2 billion yen
in a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
($1 = 122.7200 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)