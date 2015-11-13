TOKYO Nov 13 Mizuho Financial Group Inc said on Friday net profit rose 8.1 percent for the six months ended in September, helped by gains from selling corporate clients' stocks held for business relations purposes.

Japan's second-largest bank by assets said net profit came in at 384.2 billion yen ($3.13 billion) for the April-September period, up from 355.3 billion yen a year earlier and above its own forecast of 300 billion yen.

Mizuho and rival Japanese banks hold billions of dollars worth of corporate clients' stocks to cement business ties. The practice has widely been criticised for hindering rigorous corporate governance, as banks play the role of friendly shareholders to management.

The banks are also under regulatory pressure to reduce such equity holdings since they could hurt lenders' financial health in times of market turmoil.

For the full year through March 2016, the bank kept its net profit forecast at 630 billion yen, up 2.9 percent from the previous year and below an average estimate of 644.2 billion yen in a poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters. ($1 = 122.7200 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)