TOKYO Nov 14 Mizuho Financial Group Inc
reported on Friday a smaller drop in first-half profit
than it had projected at the start of the year, supported by
strength in its market division and lower credit costs.
Japan's No. 2 lender by assets said April-September net
profit came in at 355.29 billion yen ($3.1 billion), down 17
percent from the same period last year but beating its own
forecast for 250 billion yen.
After logging record profits in the previous year, Japan's
top banks forecast earnings to fall this year as the boost from
"Abenomics" was fading in the stock market and domestic loan
demand remained sluggish.
But earnings have stayed solid at the banks' stock and bond
trading divisions, and bad-loan costs have remained low on fewer
bankruptcies.
Mizuho kept its net profit forecast for the fiscal year
ending in March at 550 billion yen, down 20 percent on the year.
That compared with the average estimate of 580.5 billion yen in
a Thomson Reuters poll of 17 analysts.
($1 = 116.2200 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka)