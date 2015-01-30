TOKYO Jan 30 Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc reported on Friday a 7 percent drop in nine-month net profit but gains from bond trading make it likely the bank will avoid the big annual profit fall it has forecast.

The country's second-largest lender by assets said on Friday net profit came in at 523.2 billion yen ($4.4 billion) for the April-September period, down from 563.1 billion yen a year earlier.

Mizuho and rival Japanese banks had expected big falls in earnings for the current financial year that started in April, after they enjoyed hefty stock-related gains in the previous year thanks to the market's enthusiasm for the economic policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Mizuho's expected sharp profit fall has been partly offset by gains from Japanese government bonds and other bonds trading.

The banks have also been aggressively expanding overseas loans amid persistent weakness in the domestic lending business

Mizuho kept its full-year net profit forecast at 550 billion yen, down 20 percent from the previous year. A poll of 19 analysts by Thomson Reuters averages 590.62 billion yen. ($1 = 117.9100 yen)