TOKYO Nov 14 Mizuho Financial Group said first-half profit slipped 6.7 percent, hurt by the central bank's introduction of negative interest rates this year which has further squeezed already low returns on loans.

Japan's No. 2 bank by assets said net profit came in at 358.2 billion yen ($3.33 billion) for the April-September period, down from 384.2 billion yen a year earlier.

That compares with an average of 256.1 billion yen from two analysts estimates.

Weak domestic economic growth has stifled demand for corporate loans for years while the Bank of Japan's decision to turn to negative rates has so far failed to coax firms to ramp up new borrowing.

For the full year, Mizuho kept its forecast of 600 billion yen in net profit, an 11 percent decline from the previous year and in line with analysts estimates.

($1 = 107.5900 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)