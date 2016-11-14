TOKYO Nov 14 Mizuho Financial Group
said first-half profit slipped 6.7 percent, hurt by the central
bank's introduction of negative interest rates this year which
has further squeezed already low returns on loans.
Japan's No. 2 bank by assets said net profit came in at
358.2 billion yen ($3.33 billion) for the April-September
period, down from 384.2 billion yen a year earlier.
That compares with an average of 256.1 billion yen from two
analysts estimates.
Weak domestic economic growth has stifled demand for
corporate loans for years while the Bank of Japan's decision to
turn to negative rates has so far failed to coax firms to ramp
up new borrowing.
For the full year, Mizuho kept its forecast of 600 billion
yen in net profit, an 11 percent decline from the previous year
and in line with analysts estimates.
($1 = 107.5900 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)