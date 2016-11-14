* H1 net profit falls 7 pct to 358.2 bln yen
* Keeps annual net profit forecast at 600 bln yen
(Adds net interest income and domestic loans figures)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Nov 14 Mizuho Financial Group
said first-half profit slipped seven percent, hit by the central
bank's introduction of negative interest rates this year which
has further squeezed already low returns on loans.
Japan's No. 2 bank by assets said net profit fell to 358.2
billion yen ($3.3 billion) for April-September. It kept its
full-year forecast for 600 billion yen in net profit, an 11
percent decline from the previous year and in line with
analysts' estimates.
Weak domestic economic growth has stifled demand for
corporate loans for years while the Bank of Japan's decision to
turn to negative rates has so far failed to coax firms to ramp
up new borrowing.
For the first half, Mizuho's net interest income, or profits
from lending operations, dropped 16.6 percent to 436.4 billion
yen compared to a year earlier.
The bank's outstanding domestic loans stood at 50 trillion
yen, down 0.7 trillion yen from the same period a year earlier.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group, Japan's largest and third largest
lenders respectively, will announce their results later in the
day.
($1 = 107.5900 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Additional reporting by Thomas
Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)