TOKYO May 15 Mizuho Financial Group said on Monday net profit fell 10 percent for the year ended in March, hurt by a weak domestic lending business.

Japan's second-largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 603.5 billion yen ($5.31 billion) for the year, down from 670.9 billion yen a year earlier. It compares with an average estimate of 617.4 billion yen in a poll of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

For the year through March 2018, the bank forecast a net profit of 550 billion yen, below an average estimate of 569.1 billion yen by 16 analysts. ($1 = 113.6600 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)