TOKYO May 15 Mizuho Financial Group
said on Monday net profit fell 10 percent for the year ended in
March, hurt by a weak domestic lending business.
Japan's second-largest lender by assets said net profit came
in at 603.5 billion yen ($5.31 billion) for the year, down from
670.9 billion yen a year earlier. It compares with an average
estimate of 617.4 billion yen in a poll of 16 analysts by
Thomson Reuters.
For the year through March 2018, the bank forecast a net
profit of 550 billion yen, below an average estimate of 569.1
billion yen by 16 analysts.
($1 = 113.6600 yen)
