By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Oct 28 Mizuho Financial Group
will try to put a loans-to-mobsters scandal behind it on Monday,
but while Japan's second-biggest bank by assets may escape
serious penalty it faces an uphill battle in catching up with
its expanding peers.
A panel of lawyers, appointed by Mizuho, will report its
findings on how the bank failed for more than two years to end
the loans to "yakuza" gangsters after discovering the shady
transactions.
Mizuho is then expected to announce its response to the
scandal, which hit the bank just as it was seeking to improve
its corporate governance and accelerate growth, especially in
overseas markets.
Yasuhiro Sato will likely keep his job as president and CEO
of the financial group and its core Mizuho Bank unit, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters last week, allowing Sato
to resume his drive to unify the fractious bank, bring its
compliance under tighter control and establish the lender as
"Asia's core bank". [ID: nL3N0IF04V]
Mizuho will likely suspend Sato's pay for some period, while
Takashi Tsukamoto is expected to step down as Mizuho Bank
chairman, the sources said.
In the latest scandal involving a major Japanese company's
ties to the underworld, regulators disclosed in late September
that Mizuho had learned in late 2010 of $2 million in loans to
organised crime figures. The 230 small transactions, mostly car
loans, were made by Mizuho consumer-finance affiliate Orient
Corp and were among bulk loans the bank later bought
from Orient.
The Financial Services Agency (FSA) ordered Mizuho to
improve business practices after the bank did almost nothing
about the mob lending for more than two years. Mizuho initially
said that knowledge of the loans went only as far as the bank's
compliance officers, but days later the bank acknowledged that
the transactions had been reported to top officials, including
Sato, at board meetings.
Monday's report by the outside panel is expected to show
that the bank was sloppy in its handling of the scandal but that
it did not intentionally mislead the authorities, sources said.
On that basis, Mizuho hopes to keep Sato at the helm and
move beyond the scandal, but the pressure may not abate quickly.
Some members of parliament have called for Sato to testify on
the affair and, people familiar with the matter say, the FSA is
under pressure to appear tough as questions arise over why it
did not uncover the shady loans earlier.
Finance Minister Taro Aso, who heads the FSA, said on Friday
the regulator would decide what action to take based on Monday's
panel report.
LEFT BEHIND BY RIVALS
Sato is expected to hold a news conference on Monday to
announce the bank's response. More than 30 executives will take
pay cuts, and Mizuho will ask about a dozen former executives to
return some of their compensation, Japanese media said.
The scandal, in addition to highlighting the pervasive reach
of "yakuza" crime syndicates and other underworld elements
throughout Japan Inc, highlighted the lapses in corporate
governance that Sato himself has been struggling to fix.
The bank, 13 years after its formation in a merger during
Japan's financial crisis, remains riven by factions associated
with its legacy banks: the Industrial Bank of Japan, Dai-Ichi
Kangyo Bank and Fuji Bank.
The tussling fiefdoms have fostered a culture of protecting
turf and refraining from taking broad responsibility for
problems, Mizuho bankers say.
As a result of this disunity and other factors, the company
has failed to match its main competitors, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
, in key measures of profitability.
Mizuho is trying to expand its loan business globally but it
was left out earlier this year when the other two megabanks took
major steps to expand in Southeast Asia.
MUFG, Japan's largest lender, in July agreed to buy up to 75
percent of Bank of Ayudhya Pcl, Thailand's
fifth-largest lender, in a deal worth $5.6 billion. In May SMFG
agreed to buy an up to 40 percent stake in BTPN, an
Indonesian lender backed by TPG Capital.
While the other two banks were looking for opportunities,
Mizuho was looking inward, focusing on implementing Sato's "One
Mizuho" plan, the July merger of its corporate and retail
banking units.
That consolidation went without a hitch and Mizuho sought to
go on the offensive. It approached Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group Ltd about buying ANZ's 39.2 percent stake in PT
Bank Pan Indonesia Tbk valued around $570 million,
sources told Reuters in August.
But even if Mizuho escapes the mob scandal without crippling
penalties, it may find itself constrained.
"I don't think Japanese regulators will willingly approve
overseas acquisitions by Mizuho for a while, given the scandal,"
said a financial industry analyst in Tokyo, who declined to be
named given the sensitivity of the matter.