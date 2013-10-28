* Mizuho didn't intentionally deceive over mob loans, panel
finds
* Bank president keeps job; pay suspended for six months
* FSA tipped to avoid harsh penalty but pressure may grow
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Oct 28 Mizuho Financial Group
did not intentionally cover-up loans to "yakuza" mobsters, an
outside panel said on Monday, a verdict that increases the
likelihood Japan's second-biggest bank by assets will escape
serious penalty over the scandal.
Mizuho said its president and CEO, Yasuhiro Sato, would keep
his job but have his pay suspended for six months. While that
should allow him to resume his efforts to unify the fractious
"megabank" and improve its governance, Mizuho faces an uphill
battle in catching up with its expanding peers.
"It's extremely regrettable that we failed to do enough to
eliminate transactions with anti-social forces," Sato told a
news conference, using a common euphemism for organised crime.
"I would like to apologise from the bottom of my heart for
causing confusion."
The external panel of lawyers hired by Mizuho said in a
report that Mizuho's management was lax in its handling of the
loans to gangsters, but did not intentionally mislead regulators
with an initial false report on the extent of the problem.
"We can say there is no possibility" of a cover-up by the
bank, said panel leader Hideki Nakagome, announcing the results
of the three-week investigation.
Finance Minister Taro Aso withheld judgment on the report
and Mizuho's response, but people familiar with the matter have
said the Financial Services Agency, which Aso heads, was
unlikely to impose further penalties on the bank as the panel
did not find intentional evasion.
But Mizuho is not off the hook yet.
While the bank wants to move beyond the scandal, some
members of parliament have called for Sato to testify on the
affair and, people familiar with the matter say the FSA is under
pressure to appear tough, as questions arise over why it did not
uncover the shady loans earlier.
In the latest scandal involving a major Japanese company's
ties to the underworld, regulators disclosed in late September
that Mizuho had learned in late 2010 of the $2 million in mob
loans. The 230 small transactions, mostly car loans, were made
by Mizuho consumer-finance affiliate Orient Corp and
were among bulk loans the bank later bought from Orient.
"NO COVER UP"
The FSA last month ordered Mizuho to improve business
practices after the bank did almost nothing about the mob
lending for more than two years.
Mizuho initially said that knowledge of the loans went only
as far as the bank's compliance officers, but days later the
bank acknowledged that the transactions had been reported to top
officials, including Sato, at board meetings.
Sato said he had been "in a position to know" about the mob
loans but had not noticed them.
The panel of lawyers said there was no intention to cover up
the responsibility of the top management from the FSA or
malfeasance in keeping the mob loans after discovering them.
The bank failed to "recognise the gravity" of dealing with
organised crime and failed to consider the loans as the bank's
own, even though it had bought them from Orient, the panel said.
In addition, the panel said, the bank was preoccupied with
addressing a massive technical-systems failure in the wake of a
March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. That prevented management
from prioritising the need to break ties with mobsters, it said.
The scandal hit Mizuho just as it was seeking to improve its
corporate governance and accelerate growth, especially in
overseas markets.
Mizuho's financial ties to mobsters were "an extremely
serious problem and the bank needs to make sure it won't happen
again," Finance Minister Aso told reporters. He said the
regulator would carefully review the panel's report in deciding
what, if any, further action to take.
While Sato kept his job, Takashi Tsukamoto resigned as
chairman of Mizuho's core banking unit, while remaining chairman
of the holding company. The company imposed pay cuts on 42
executives and will ask 12 former employees to return some of
their compensation.
LEFT BEHIND BY RIVALS
The scandal, in addition to showing the pervasive reach of
crime syndicates and other underworld elements throughout Japan
Inc, highlighted the lapses in corporate governance that Sato
himself has been struggling to fix.
The bank, 13 years after its formation in a merger during
Japan's financial crisis, remains riven by factions associated
with its legacy banks: the Industrial Bank of Japan, Dai-Ichi
Kangyo Bank and Fuji Bank.
Sato denied that the poor level of corporate governance was
a hangover from the three-way merger. But the tussling fiefdoms
have fostered a culture of protecting turf and refraining from
taking broad responsibility for problems, Mizuho bankers say.
As a result of this disunity and other factors, the company
has failed to match its main competitors, Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
, in key measures of profitability.
Even if Mizuho escapes the mob scandal without crippling
penalties, it may find itself constrained.
"I don't think Japanese regulators will willingly approve
overseas acquisitions by Mizuho for a while, given the scandal,"
said a financial industry analyst in Tokyo, who declined to be
named given the sensitivity of the matter.
Sato denied that Mizuho lagged its rivals in international
operations. But, he acknowledged, "For the past month, I have
not been able to make overseas trip at all, so there has is an
impact on what the expansion I am promoting with my top-level
counterparts overseas."