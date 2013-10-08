(Corrects loan totals in paragraph 12)
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO Oct 8 Officials at Mizuho Financial Group
, Japan's second-biggest bank, admitted top management
knew at least three years ago about loans to criminal groups,
highlighting the entrenched position of organised crime in the
Japanese business world.
Bowing deeply for the cameras in the second such ritual of
contrition in less than a week, top Mizuho officials reversed
their previous position that knowledge of the loans had extended
only to compliance officers.
Mizuho President Yasuhiro Sato told a news conference on
Tuesday that an internal probe this week showed former president
Satoru Nishibori was made aware of the loans in 2010. Nishibori
served as president from 2009 to 2011 and is now an adviser to
the bank. He was not made available by Mizuho to comment.
"We lacked enough awareness about the matter of anti-social
forces," Sato said, using a common euphemism for organised
crime. "We have to criticise ourselves for that."
The latest revelation is sure to prompt further criticism of
the Japanese megabank. More broadly, it is the latest reminder
that organised crime has long been entrenched in Japan's
business and political circles.
In 1997 for example, Nomura Securities Co executives were
arrested for payoffs to extortionists and the country's biggest
bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, also was
shown to have had transactions with criminal elements in 2007.
More recently, Japan's justice minister in the previous
government resigned last October over his past ties to a crime
syndicate.
The government in the past three years has cracked down on
business ties to the "yakuza" underworld with a law that
criminalises payments to designated organised crime outfits,
increasing the pressure on legitimate businesses not to
associate with the groups.
The mob's pervasive influence is even complicating one of
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic-revitalisation plans to
legalise casinos in a bid to ramp up tourism revenue. The plan
includes creating a Las Vegas-style regulator to try to shut out
the mob, according to a draft reviewed by Reuters last week.
Mizuho's Sato said he is stepping down from one of Abe's
high-profile economic panels to take responsibility for the
scandal, which already led to a reprimand from Japan's banking
regulator late last month.
The bank says it does not yet know when the loans were
extended. Sato, who become president in June 2011, said he
learned about the loans in March this year. Mizuho set up an
independent panel of outside lawyers on Tuesday.
Last month, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) ordered
Mizuho to improve its business practices over the more than 200
million yen ($2.06 million) loans, extended indirectly via a
partially bank-owned finance firm, Orient Corp.
Orient made some 230 auto loans and other credits totalling
200 million yen to clients who turned out to be yakuza members,
regulators say.
Company officials could not be reached on Tuesday for
comment. The FSA said it was very problematic that the bank did
not move promptly to terminate transactions after its own client
database spotted such clients.
The FSA's business improvement order was the second for
Mizuho since 2011, when the bank was hit by a large-scale
computer system failure that caused outages of automated teller
machines and thousands of wire transfers in the immediate
aftermath of the earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Editing by William
Mallard and Matt Driskill)