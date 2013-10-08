TOKYO Oct 8 Mizuho Financial Group
said on Tuesday that the then-president of its banking unit had
known of the loans it had made to members of organised crime
networks, a revelation expected to fan further criticism of one
of Japan's biggest banks.
Mizuho Financial Group President Yasuhiro Sato told a news
conference that former Mizuho Bank President Satoru Nishibori
had been informed of the loans in a report to the board of
directors.
Last month, Japan's Financial Services Agency (FSA) ordered
Mizuho to improve its business practices, saying the bank had
known since 2010 that it had, through the credit agencies,
extended more than 200 million yen ($2.06 million)in loans to
what the regulator called counter-social forces.
($1 = 97.0350 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Taro Fuse; Writing by Chang-Ran
Kim; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)