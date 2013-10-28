TOKYO Oct 28 There is no possibility that Mizuho Financial Group intentionally hid facts from regulators investigating the bank's involvement with anti-social forces, the head of an external panel of lawyers said on Monday.

The panel, appointed by Mizuho, reported its findings on how the bank failed for more than two years to end the loans to "yakuza" gangsters after discovering the shady transactions.

