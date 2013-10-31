TOKYO Oct 31 The investment banking arm of
Mizuho Financial Group said on Thursday that a scandal
involving loans by the Japanese banking group to gangsters was
having some negative impact on its securities business.
Speaking at an earnings briefing, Mizuho Securities Managing
Executive Officer Hirota Koda said there were indications that
some institutional investors were refraining from trading with
the securities firm in response to the scandal.
"We have worried our clients. We will do our best to respond
to the situaiton," Koda said. Koda did not quantify the impact
on its business.
Mizuho Securities was not directly involved in the scandal,
which erupted last month when regulators disclosed that Mizuho
Financial Group had learned in late 2010 of roughly $2 million
in mostly car loans to people with links to organised crime but
had done almost nothing about the loans for two years.
The loans were made by Mizuho consumer-finance affiliate
Orient Corp and were among bulk loans the bank later
bought from Orient.
Last month Japan's Financial Services Agency ordered Mizuho
to improve business practices.
In order to comply with their own internal compliance
guidelines, it is not uncommon for insitutional investors in
Japan to temporarily cut back or stop dealing with banks and
brokers who are in the process of being sanctioned by the
regulator.
While the scandal appears to have caused some clients to cut
back on trading securities through the broker, it had not had
any impact on its position on equity underwriting deals, Koda
said.
(Reporting by Emi Emoto)