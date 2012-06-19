TOKYO, June 20 Mizuho Financial Group agreed to buy a Brazilian unit of WestLB for about 30 billion yen ($380 million), a source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Mizuho, Japan's second-largest lender by assets, will acquire the entire stake in Banco WestLB do Brasil SA, said the source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly. ($1 = 79.0300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Richard Pullin)