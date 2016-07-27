July 27 Mizuho Americas, a unit of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc, named Timothy Rezvan managing director on its equity research team, covering oil and gas exploration and production companies.

Rezvan joins from Sterne Agee CRT, where he worked as managing director of energy research for the past six years.

He will report to Sheryl Skolnick, director of research. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)