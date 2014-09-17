Sept 17 Mizuho Bank, a unit of Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc, appointed John Castanon as a director in its public finance investment banking group.

He will be based in New York, reporting to Bran Raskovic, managing director and head of public finance.

Before joining Mizuho, Castanon served as a vice president in MUFG Union Bank's public finance department. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore)