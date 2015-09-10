BRIEF-PennyMac Financial Services rpeorts Q1 earnings per share $0.47
* PennyMac Financial Services reports first quarter 2017 results
Sept 10 Mizuho Bank Ltd (USA) appointed Richard Thompson senior vice president and co-head of its U.S. Private Placements group.
Thompson has earlier worked with JP Morgan Chase & Co in various roles, including global head of debt private placements.
He has over 20 years of experience in investment banking and debt private placement. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* MVB Financial Corp - net interest income for Q1 of 2017 was $10.3 million, a decrease of 3.64% when compared to $10.7 million for Q1 of 2016