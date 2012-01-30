Jan 31 Mizuho Securities Co plans to close 10 branches in the greater Tokyo area and elsewhere in Japan in April and May, reducing the brokerage's network to 86 branches, the Nikkei business daily said.

The brokerage expects to save more than 1 billion yen a year through job cuts and branch closings, the Japanese newspaper reported.

The Nikkei said 500 Mizuho Securities employees accepted an early retirement package that was offered by the firm last October and left by the end of 2011.

Mizuho Securities is looking to boost earnings by cutting costs as stock trading by retail investors and corporate fundraising activity remains sluggish, the paper reported.

Mizuho Securities and Mizuho Investors Securities Co, both members of the Mizuho Financial Group Inc, are set to merge during the second half of fiscal 2012, in a move that could force the units to consolidate operations, the Nikkei said.