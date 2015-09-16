BRIEF-Appeals court agrees to revisit AT&T "data throttling" case
* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order
Sept 16 Mizuho International Plc, the London-based securities and investment banking arm of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc, said it hired Andrew Feachem and Juan Carlos Martorell to co-head its Structured Solutions team.
Feachem and Martorell join Mizuho from Lazard Ltd. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)
* U.S. appeals court agrees to revisit decision that had dismissed Federal Trade Commission claims against AT&T Mobility over "data throttling"-order
May 9 Video-game publisher Electronic Arts Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates on Tuesday, and announced a new $1.2 billion buyback program.