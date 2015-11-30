Nov 30 Mizuho Financial Group Inc's UK-based securities and investment banking arm, Mizuho International Plc, named A.J. Davidson as managing director, head of EMEA financial institutions and risk solutions.

Davidson joins from RBS where he was responsible for hybrid capital transactions in the EMEA and APAC regions. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)