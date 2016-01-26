BRIEF-Nordicom says Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman and is now CEO
* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO
Jan 26 Mizuho Securities USA, the U.S. investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group, appointed Jeff Moskowitz managing director for convertible bond trading.
The company also appointed Kumaran Vijayakumar managing director for equity derivatives.
Moskowitz was most recently with Meru Capital.
Vijayakumar has earlier worked with Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and MF Global. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)
* Pradeep Pattem has stepped down as chairman of board of directors and is now appointed as new CEO
May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google said on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, making a play for the higher end of the smartphone market and challenging Apple's Siri feature on its own devices.