Sept 10 Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd said it appointed Scott Paul as managing director and head of Pan Asian fixed income sales, in Hong Kong.

He will locally report to Chief Executive Seiichiro Miyaoka and globally report to Hiroshi Yoshizawa, who is the global head of Pan Asian fixed income.

Paul previously worked with Credit Agricole CIB, where he was the regional head of sales for Asia across all fixed income products.

Mizuho Securities Asia Ltd is a subsidiary of Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, the core securities firm in Mizuho Financial Group Inc.