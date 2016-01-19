(Recasts to adds details on settlement, comment from fans'
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Jan 19 Major League Baseball has
settled a lawsuit with fans unhappy about restrictions on
watching their favorite teams play on TV by agreeing to offer an
unbundled Internet package, lawyers for the fans said on
Tuesday.
Major League Baseball confirmed that there was a settlement
in the case, which was supposed to go to trial on Tuesday, but
did not detail the agreement.
At issue were accords that limit where certain games can be
broadcast which consumers said resulted in anticompetitive
blackouts that forced them to pay more to see
matches.
Under the settlement, Major League Baseball will sell an
MLB.TV Internet package for the next five years that allows fans
to purchase single team packages, which will be priced at $84.99
next summer, lawyers for the plaintiffs said. A league-wide
package shown on MLB.TV will cost $109.99.
"The parties have successfully reached a compromise that
will lower prices, create brand new products, and increase
consumer choice," said Ned Diver, a partner at Langer, Grogan
and Diver, the lead class counsel.
The case had been filed in 2012 against Major League
Baseball, DirecTV, Comcast Corp and others.
NBC Sports Regional Networks said in a statement that they
were "pleased with the settlement and look forward to partnering
with Major League Baseball to enable our regional sports
networks' offering of live in-market streaming of games to
subscribers."
A spokesman for AT&T, which closed its acquisition of
DirecTV last year, declined comment.
Typically, regional sports networks have exclusive rights to
broadcast professional baseball and hockey games in their home
markets, but cannot broadcast those games elsewhere.
Sports fans, however, complained in the lawsuit that this
allowed professional sports leagues to charge premium prices to
watch games outside home markets - for example, if a San
Francisco resident wanted to watch the New York Yankees.
The settlement followed a deal struck by the National Hockey
League in June to allow fans to watch their favorite teams play
outside their home markets without having to pay extra for a
league-wide bundle of games.
The case at the U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York is Garber et al v. Office of the Commissioner of
Baseball et al in the same court, No. 12-03074.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Andrew Hay)